Police search for link between fatal shooting of man, woman in Montebello

Montebello police are investigating the shooting deaths of a woman found in an apartment Tuesday night and a man found dead nearby inside a pickup truck.
(RMG News)
By Anthony Solorzano

Officers responding to reports of a shooting in the 800 block of West Mines Avenue and found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds inside an apartment building about 7:20 p.m., police officials said.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead, officials said. A resident reported hearing a scream before the gunshots, according to KNBC. Witnesses also told police they saw a truck flee the area, according to KTLA.

Later, a man was found dead inside the truck from a self-inflicted gunshot wound not far from where the woman was found, KTLA reported. It is unknown whether the two incidents are connected.

Police are investigating the homicide. No further information has been released at this time.

CaliforniaBreaking News
Anthony Solorzano

Anthony Solorzano is a spring intern at the Los Angeles Times, where he covers breaking news as part of its Fast Break team. He writes two newsletters: “Through the Grove,” which explores the culture and politics of his hometown, Pomona, and “Pseudo Pop,” highlighting social commentary through the lens of film and television shows. His bylines can be found in LA Taco and multiple Southern California Newsgroup publications. He earned a master’s degree in creative writing from Mount Saint Mary’s University.

