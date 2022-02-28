Driver killed in North Hollywood car-to-car shooting

A driver was killed in North Hollywood early Monday in a car-to-car shooting, authorities said.

Los Angeles police responded to the 7000 block of Fulton Avenue for reports of gunshots around 3:30 a.m.

Officers found a man who had crashed his car into several parked vehicles after he had been shot.

The man, who was not identified and was described only as 20 to 30 years old, was driving on Fulton Avenue when another vehicle pulled alongside his car and shot at him, LAPD Officer Carlos Maldonado said.

There is no description of the shooter’s vehicle, but police said there were two people in the car.

Paramedics pronounced the shooting victim dead at the scene. His name has not been released pending notification of next of kin, the LAPD said.