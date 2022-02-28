Advertisement
California

Driver killed in North Hollywood car-to-car shooting

By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
A driver was killed in North Hollywood early Monday in a car-to-car shooting, authorities said.

Los Angeles police responded to the 7000 block of Fulton Avenue for reports of gunshots around 3:30 a.m.

Officers found a man who had crashed his car into several parked vehicles after he had been shot.

The man, who was not identified and was described only as 20 to 30 years old, was driving on Fulton Avenue when another vehicle pulled alongside his car and shot at him, LAPD Officer Carlos Maldonado said.

There is no description of the shooter’s vehicle, but police said there were two people in the car.

Paramedics pronounced the shooting victim dead at the scene. His name has not been released pending notification of next of kin, the LAPD said.

Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

