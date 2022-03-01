Teen critically injured after being pushed into traffic in Hemet

A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured Monday after he was pushed into traffic and struck by a car in Hemet, authorities said.

Police and paramedics responded around 4:45 p.m. to reports that a juvenile was hurt after being hit by car near Stetson Avenue and Seven Hills Drive, according to the Hemet Police Department.

The boy, who was identified only as being 15 years old, was riding a skateboard east on Stetson, near the intersection, when a group of youths confronted him, police said in a news release.

A brief altercation took place, and the boy was thrust into the roadway, police said. A white Tesla was traveling east on Stetson at the same time and struck the teen.

The boy was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition “but thankfully expected to survive,” police said in a statement.

Officers contacted the injured teen’s family, and the area high school he attends was also notified.

After the incident, police said the group of young people fled. Detectives are now working to identify them and “their exact involvement in this seemingly senseless incident,” according to the release.

The young man’s skateboard was not found at the scene, police said.

The Tesla driver, identified only as a 52-year-old man, stopped after the collision and is cooperating with investigators, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Gabe Gomez at (951) 765-2396 or ggomez@hemetca.gov.