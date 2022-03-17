Chemical spill in Atwater Village prompts evacuation, hazmat response

A chemical leak at an industrial facility in Atwater Village on Thursday prompted a hazardous material response and sent a massive cloud of odorous smoke into the air over Northeast L.A.

The incident was reported around 8:40 a.m. at Huntsman Chemical in the 4500 block of West Electronics Place, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

Officials initially said the gas was expelled into the air after a small valve broke, but Stewart said further investigation determined that a mixing vessel overheated “which triggered the pressure relief valve to operate as a safety valve, as intended.”

“There was no fire, no explosion, no injuries and no medical complaints,” Stewart said.

The product was determined to be Reninfusion 8610, described as a “one-component epoxy system.”

Gary Chapman, vice president of global communications with the Texas-based Huntsman Corporation, said via email that Reninfusion 8610 “is used as an adhesive or sealant in a variety of industrial applications” and stressed that “there was no health hazard resulting from today’s limited product venting.”

However, images and videos posted online showed a large white plume over the area, with one uploader describing a “strong electrical odor.”

The nearby Glendale Memorial Hospital acknowledged treating one patient that may have been connected to the incident.

“We received a patient with some respiratory issues,” said Christina Zicklin, a spokeswoman for Glendale Memorial Hospital. Zicklin said the patient was in stable condition but was unable to provide further information.

Down the block from the Huntsman Chemical facility, Kaiser employees at also reported a terrible smell.

“The smoke was so bad it felt like it was coming from the parking lot,” said one employee, who asked to speak anonymously because they weren’t authorized to talk to the media.

“It smelled like burnt plastic or burnt wire. I went outside to see what exactly it was and I saw a large cloud of smoke [around 8:45 a.m.],” said the employee. “I walked around the building to see what it was, and the smoke was even thicker. It was coming from a little less than a block away. The smell was pretty bad inside the building.”

Huntsman spokeswoman Tara Mullee confirmed that a “limited product venting occurred at our resin manufacturing facility in Los Angeles after a mixing vessel overheated.”

Mullee said the site was evacuated as a precaution and that there were “no environmental impacts to report as a result of the product venting.”

Stewart similarly said gas meters used by hazmat specialists registered “no reading of concern.”

But officials also advised residents in areas affected by the dissipating cloud to seek care if they have concerns or experience any medical distress.

“In case of skin contact, the person should rinse their skin thoroughly with soap and water,” said Chapman, of Huntsman. “If the product is inhaled, the person should move to an environment with fresh air.”

Residents in the area detecting an unusual odor were also recommended to shelter in place with doors and windows closed. Those who wish to leave the area are recommended to travel south of the incident site, officials said.

By early afternoon, the incident had been contained and no firefighters or hazmat officials remained at the scene.

An investigation will be handled by Los Angeles County Health Hazardous Materials and the South Coast Air Quality Management District, Stewart said.

This is a developing story.