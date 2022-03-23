CSU officially drops SAT and ACT admissions requirement in major move

Trustees of California State University, the largest four-year university system in the nation, agreed Wednesday to permanently drop the SAT and ACT standardized tests in its admissions process, solidifying the state’s national role in eliminating the high-stakes exams because of equity concerns.

The move comes after the University of California system led the way, making the bold decision in 2020 to drop the exams, triggering a national debate over whether the tests unfairly discriminate against disadvantaged students or provide a useful tool to evaluate college applicants.

The CSU decision follows a two-year suspension that aimed to decrease anxiety and limited access to the tests for applicants during the pandemic. The Cal State Student Assn. and the Cal State Academic Senate also supported the discontinuation of tests.

Trustee Yammilette Rodriguez said Tuesday that the decision is personally meaningful to her and that the push for equity will benefit many.

“I am a product of the CSU — a proud product of the CSU — and I would have been a product even sooner if I could have gotten in as a freshman,” Rodriguez said. “Because of the enrollment barriers that I faced, and lack of tools offered to me as a student, I wasn’t equipped to have entry into the CSU, but I know that my story is the same for many all across California.”

Acting CSU Chancellor Steve Relyea agreed, saying the move “aligns with the California State University’s continued efforts to level the playing field and provide greater access to a high-quality college degree for students from all backgrounds.” He added, “We are eliminating our reliance on a high-stress, high-stakes test that has shown negligible benefit and providing our applicants with greater opportunities to demonstrate their drive, talents and potential for college success.”

More than 1,800 colleges and universities — nearly 80% of all four-year U.S. campuses that award bachelor’s degrees — have already dropped standardized testing requirements for admissions. Most campuses, like Cal State’s, made the tests optional during the pandemic.

CSU’s Admission Advisory Council recommended eliminating the tests in undergraduate admissions in January following a review that started in spring 2021 — and on Tuesday, the Committee on Educational Policy voted to drop it.

April Grommo, CSU’s vice chancellor for enrollment management services, said Tuesday the council balanced the “long tradition of standardized test scores in higher education with concerns regarding the undue stress these tests placed on students and families.”

Research around disparate outcomes of test results based on socioeconomic backgrounds and CSU’s goals to increase graduation rates by 2025 were taken into account.

Without the test, the criteria weighed in admissions processes will shift.

"[A] transition to a more comprehensive view of applicants from all backgrounds and all ZIP codes — a view that will consider the multilayered factors that truly demonstrate their skills, their determination and their potential for success in college,” Relyea said.

Incoming interim CSU Chancellor Jolene Koester, whose appointment was announced shortly before the board made its decision, said she will need data, conversations and analysis before she can share an opinion of how the elimination of the standardized tests could benefit the system. But she trusts those who have led the effort.

“I know that the system brought in key constituents — the advisory council, outreach to key faculty groups — and I trust in those processes.”