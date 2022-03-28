Man arrested on suspicion of raping 14-year-old girl at knifepoint

A 41-year-old man was arrested Monday morning on suspicion of raping a 14-year-old girl at knifepoint in Bell Gardens, police officials said.

The incident was reported Thursday to the Bell Gardens Police Department by the girl, who said that she was coerced into a garage by the suspect early that morning.

Once there, the suspect and another man tied the girl up, and the 41-year-old raped her at knifepoint, police said.

The reported accomplice was arrested Thursday while police continued to search for the 41-year-old.

Advertisement

At 8:15 a.m. Monday, an anonymous tipster reported to the Long Beach Police Department that they had seen the suspect in the Los Angeles River area near Long Beach Boulevard and the 710 Freeway after recognizing him from a Bell Gardens police release.

Long Beach police went to the area, and authorities said the suspect was arrested after trying to run.

Police officials said the suspect had attempted to hide a distinctive facial tattoo using a bandage.