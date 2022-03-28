Advertisement
California

Rain forces closures at Knott’s Berry Farm and Six Flags Magic Mountain

Roller coasters at a theme park
Six Flags Magic Mountain is seen on a sunnier day in 2020. The Valencia park did not open Monday because of rain, and Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park closed its gates early, at 5 p.m.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
A rainstorm that slammed Southern California on Monday spoiled the plans of many hoping to enjoy a day at Knott’s Berry Farm or Six Flags Magic Mountain.

Six Flags in Valencia did not open, and Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park closed its gates at 5 p.m., five hours earlier than its scheduled weekday closing time. Both parks cited “inclement weather” in their social media announcements.

Monday marked a day off for Los Angeles Unified School District students in observance of César Chavez Day and was the first day of spring break for Orange Unified schools, making it a popular day for families visiting theme parks.

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, as well as Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, remained open.

Universal acknowledged the soggy conditions for visitors on its social media accounts.

“For everyone at WaterWorld today...is everything ok at home?” the park tweeted, referencing its popular WaterWorld stunt show, which features a finale that splashes the audience with a massive wave.

Six Flags said tickets purchased for Monday would be honored on any other regular operating day in 2022.

Rain pelted the Southland for much of Monday, with the National Weather Service Los Angeles forecasting up to 1.5 inches of rainfall in the valleys and at the coast, with up to 2 inches of rain and up to a foot of snow in the mountains.

The storm caused problems throughout the region: The California Highway Patrol reported roadway flooding in several areas including near Sepulveda Boulevard, and residents near the Bond fire burn scar in Orange County were under mandatory evacuation orders because of the potential for debris flows.

