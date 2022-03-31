Parking mishap leaves Tesla on top of an ambulance in San Diego

A driver and two passengers were injured when the Tesla they were riding in crashed down a small embankment and landed on top of an ambulance in parking lot in San Diego’s Kearny Mesa neighborhood, authorities said.

The crash happened about 9:40 a.m. Wednesday when the driver accelerated while pulling into a parking spot, authorities said. San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Battalion Chief Mike McBride told OnScene TV the Tesla driver had been “a little bit distracted.”

The Tesla “shot over” a curb stop and landed on top of the rear of the ambulance, with the Tesla’s front bumper on the ambulance and rear wheels on the embankment, according to McBride and OnScene TV footage of the scene.

The ambulance, which was unoccupied, was parked against a stone wall, according to McBride and OnScene TV footage.

Advertisement

The driver and three passengers were taken to a hospital, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue. Police said the injuries were minor.