Body of missing hiker found in Griffith Park with his dog by his side

The body of a hiker reported missing two weeks ago was found in Griffith Park on Thursday evening along with his dog, who survived and was found by his side, authorities said.

The body of Oscar Alejandro Hernandez, 29, was discovered near the merry-go-round in the east end of the park, relatives of the hiker told KNBC-TV. The relatives were at the scene when emergency crews retrieved the body from the park’s steep terrain.

A Los Angeles Fire Department crew was called to the scene around 7 p.m. and recovered Hernandez’s body as his dog King watched. The dog was described as being tired and hungry, according to KNBC.

Los Angeles police and city of Los Angeles park rangers assisted in the recovery.

Advertisement

Hernandez was last seen in the park on March 16 at 2:30 a.m. driving a red 2004 Ford Explorer. The circumstances of his death were not immediately known.

The L.A. County coroner’s office has not released any information regarding the incident.