Man injured in Hacienda Heights shooting with L.A. County sheriff’s deputy

By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
A man was hospitalized Friday afternoon after a shooting with a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy, officials confirmed.

The shooting occurred around 4:24 p.m. in the 14440 block of Crystal Lantern Drive in Hacienda Heights, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities identified the man as a suspect.

Deputy David Yoo, a Sheriff’s Department spokesperson, said he could not immediately provide information on whether a deputy shot the man or how the deputy was involved.

No additional information was available as of 7 p.m.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 222-8477 or by visiting http://lacrimestoppers.org.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

