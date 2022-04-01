Advertisement
Man shot, killed in tent near homeless encampment in Silver Lake

Aerial view of part of Silver Lake
The area centered on Silver Lake where LAPD officers found a man in a tent suffering from a gunshot wound Friday morning.
(Google Earth)
By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
A man was shot and killed in a tent near a homeless encampment in Silver Lake early Friday.

Police received reports of a shooting victim near Allesandro Way and Glendale Boulevard about 4:30 a.m., said Los Angeles police Officer Drake Madison. When police arrived at the scene, they found a man in a tent suffering from a gunshot wound, he said.

The unidentified victim, who was described as between the ages of 30 and 40, was pronounced dead at the scene. The tent where the victim was found is near a homeless encampment.

No suspects have been arrested and there is no clear motive for the shooting, police said.

Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

