Advertisement
Share
California

Lifeguards retrieve body from water near Cabrillo Beach

By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
Share

Emergency officials received a 911 call just before 9 a.m. Monday reporting a body in the water at Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro.

Lifeguards paddled out and found an unconscious man, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The man was pulled out of the water at a boat ramp on the beach, where he was pronounced dead by paramedics.

The man is approximately 70 years old, fire officials said in a news release.

The Los Angeles County Coroner will determine the cause of death and notify next of kin, according to the fire department. The man’s identity and circumstances surrounding his death were not revealed by emergency officials.

California
Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement