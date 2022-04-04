Advertisement
One dead, two hospitalized from fentanyl overdose in Broadway-Manchester neighborhood

By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
A 28-year-old man died and two more men were hospitalized after overdosing on drugs that contained fentanyl in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood in South Los Angeles.

Hazmat crews and emergency officials responded to the 200 block of West 115th Street after the men were reported to have been exposed to an unknown substance about 9 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

In an emergency alert, LAFD said “evidence on the scene indicates an overdose resulting in a death,” and officials said they believed the unknown substance was fentanyl. Tests confirmed that the drugs contained the synthetic opioid, department spokesperson Margaret Stewart said.

One unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene. A 30-year-old man was taken to a hospital in serious condition, and a second man, also 30, was transported in fair condition, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles Police Department did not have any additional information regarding the incident. The Los Angeles County coroner will release the name of the dead man pending notice to the next of kin.

