Man found dead in cell at Rancho Cucamonga jail

A man who was being held at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga was declared dead after jail staff found him unresponsive Monday morning, authorities confirmed.

Deputies discovered that 63-year-old David Floyd Rains was not breathing around 9:08 a.m. and called for jail medical staff, according to a statement Tuesday by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. He couldn’t be revived and was pronounced dead.

Mara Rodriguez, a Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman, said deputies were conducting routine morning checks when they saw Rains was unresponsive in his cell.

He had been arrested on suspicion of criminal threats and booked into the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on Feb. 26, deputies said. Rains was transferred to the Rancho Cucamonga jail March 1 after a medical evaluation showed he had “multiple health issues.”

Authorities did not specify the health conditions, and Rodriguez said that information was not available Tuesday.

Rains was receiving medical treatment at the West Valley Detention Center, deputies said. Authorities didn’t disclose what kind of care he was provided.

His body was taken to the the San Bernardino County coroner’s office for an autopsy, deputies said.

Further information about the investigation and the circumstances behind Rains’ death were not available Tuesday.