Photos: Stolen firearm used in the mass shooting in Sacramento converted to fully automatic weapon

A stolen firearm used in the mass shooting in Sacramento on Sunday was converted to be used as a fully automatic weapon, police said.

Authorities did not offer more details about the weapon. But it is possible to convert a handgun into a automatic weapon that can fire like a machine gun.

There had been suspicion that an automatic weapon was used in the shooting because video of the incident recorded rapid fire. When the gunfire was over, 18 people had been wounded, six fatally.

Officials estimate at least 100 shots were fired.

Elexus Harris, sister of Sergio Harris, one of six people killed in Sacramento’s mass shooting early Sunday, helps light candles at a vigil near the crime scene in downtown Sacramento. (Anita Chabria / Los Angeles Times)

Two women hug each other at the scene of a mass shooting in Sacramento, Calif. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/East Bay Times )

People attend a candlelight vigil for victims of a fatal shooting held at Ali Youssefi Square in Sacramento, Calif. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group)

Gabrielle Knox, 9, of Sacramento, stares at the flame of a candle during a vigil held at Ali Youssefi Square in Sacramento, Calif. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group )

Leticia Harris, left, the wife of mass shooting victim Sergio Harris, consoles his mother, Pamela Harris after receiving the news of his death In Sacramento, Calif. (Rich Pedroncelli / Associated Press)

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, center, talks to the media about the mass shooting In Sacramento, Calif. (Rich Pedroncelli / Associated Press)

Frank Turner, center, turns away after Sacramento Police Officers do not allow him to look for his son, who he believes might be one of the six people killed in a mass shooting in Sacramento, Calif. (Rich Pedroncelli / Associated Press)

A sheet is used to block the view as the body of one of victims killed in a mass shooting is loaded into a coroners van in Sacramento, Calif. (Rich Pedroncelli / Associated Press)

A crime scene investigator photographs evidence markers at the scene of a mass shooting in Sacramento, Calif. (Rich Pedroncelli / Associated Press)

Authorities search area of the scene of a mass shooting with multiple deaths in Sacramento, Calif. (Rich Pedroncelli / Associated Press)

Investigators search for evidence in the area of a mass shooting In Sacramento, Calif. (Rich Pedroncelli / Associated Press)