Advertisement
Share
California

11 people rescued from ride at Universal Studios Hollywood after power outage

Parkgoers walk outside at Universal Studios Hollywood
Parkgoers visit Universal Studios Hollywood last year.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Share

Firefighters rescued 11 people from a ride at Universal Studios Hollywood after a power outage left them stranded Thursday afternoon.

Crews were called at 3:45 p.m. after theme park patrons became stuck on the “Transformers” ride, said Bernard Peters, a supervising dispatcher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The 11 stuck riders were freed by 6 p.m., Peters said. No one was injured.

Further information was not available, and a Universal Studios Hollywood representative could not immediately be reached for comment.

California
Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement