11 people rescued from ride at Universal Studios Hollywood after power outage

Firefighters rescued 11 people from a ride at Universal Studios Hollywood after a power outage left them stranded Thursday afternoon.

Crews were called at 3:45 p.m. after theme park patrons became stuck on the “Transformers” ride, said Bernard Peters, a supervising dispatcher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The 11 stuck riders were freed by 6 p.m., Peters said. No one was injured.

Further information was not available, and a Universal Studios Hollywood representative could not immediately be reached for comment.