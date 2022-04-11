Advertisement
Share
California

Man fatally shot in Florence, police say

Investigators stand behind police tape on a sidewalk.
An investigation is underway after a man was shot to death early Monday in the Florence area of Los Angeles.
(OnScene.TV)
By Jaimie DingStaff Writer 
Share

A man was fatally shot early Monday in the Florence neighborhood, authorities said.

Los Angeles police responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of East 76th Street at 12:48 a.m., spokesperson Matthew Cruz said.

They discovered a man in his 30s suffering from gunshot wounds, Cruz said. First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

The man’s name has not been released and there is no suspect information, Cruz said.

California
Jaimie Ding

Jaimie Ding is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times, she wrote for the Oregonian, the Sacramento Bee, the Associated Press and Claremont Colleges newspaper, the Student Life. Ding was raised in the Portland, Ore., area and graduated from Scripps College with a degree in politics. Outside of journalism, she’s also passionate about good food and live music. She is a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement