Huge fire at four-story hotel under construction closes 101 Freeway in Camarillo

By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
A second-alarm structure fire at a four-story hotel under construction in Camarillo caused a complete shutdown of Highway 101 in Ventura County on Tuesday evening.

The blaze, dubbed the Promenade fire, was reported at 7:30 p.m. at the construction site along Ventura Boulevard, the Ventura County Fire Department said. The property abuts southbound the 101 and is adjacent to the popular Camarillo Premium Outlets shopping center.

Video posted to Twitter by user @LLMMGG805 showed the structure consumed by fire, flames towering into the sky. The footage showed another fire starting yards from the main site.

Fire Department video on Twitter showed multiple ladder trucks soaking the destroyed structure with hoses.

The incident shut down the southbound and northbound sides of the 101 as of 8 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

This story will be updated.

Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

