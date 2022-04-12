Huge fire at four-story hotel under construction closes 101 Freeway in Camarillo

A second-alarm structure fire at a four-story hotel under construction in Camarillo caused a complete shutdown of Highway 101 in Ventura County on Tuesday evening.

The blaze, dubbed the Promenade fire, was reported at 7:30 p.m. at the construction site along Ventura Boulevard, the Ventura County Fire Department said. The property abuts southbound the 101 and is adjacent to the popular Camarillo Premium Outlets shopping center.

Video posted to Twitter by user @LLMMGG805 showed the structure consumed by fire, flames towering into the sky. The footage showed another fire starting yards from the main site.

Fire Department video on Twitter showed multiple ladder trucks soaking the destroyed structure with hoses.

The incident shut down the southbound and northbound sides of the 101 as of 8 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

This story will be updated.