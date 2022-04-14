Southbound 405 Freeway closed after CHP officer shoots suspect near Skirball Center

A California Highway Patrol officer shot and wounded a suspect on the 405 Freeway early Thursday, forcing the shutdown of the southbound lanes and causing a major traffic jam during the morning rush hour as investigators gathered evidence at the scene, authorities said.

The shooting occurred shortly before 3 a.m. when a Sigalert was issued, according to the CHP’s incident log. A dispatcher did not provide information about what prompted the shooting.

The wounded suspect was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries.

For several hours, both sides of the freeway were shut down, but as of 8 a.m. only the southbound side of the freeway at the Sepulveda Pass remained closed as the CHP continued its investigation of the shooting.

Aerial footage from KTLA-TV showed a red vehicle pulled to the shoulder of the freeway near the Skirball Center on the southbound side of the freeway. Numerous officers walked the freeway while a few miles north traffic snarled on the 405 as drivers were directed off the major artery during the morning commute.

This is a developing story.