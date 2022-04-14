Advertisement
Southbound 405 Freeway closed after CHP officer shoots suspect near Skirball Center

CHP officers look for evidence on the southbound 405 Freeway near the Skirball Center Drive exit
CHP officers look for evidence on the southbound 405 Freeway near the Skirball Center Drive exit after a suspect was shot by a California Highway Patrol officer early Thursday morning.
By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
A California Highway Patrol officer shot and wounded a suspect on the 405 Freeway early Thursday, forcing the shutdown of the southbound lanes and causing a major traffic jam during the morning rush hour as investigators gathered evidence at the scene, authorities said.

The shooting occurred shortly before 3 a.m. when a Sigalert was issued, according to the CHP’s incident log. A dispatcher did not provide information about what prompted the shooting.

The wounded suspect was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries.

For several hours, both sides of the freeway were shut down, but as of 8 a.m. only the southbound side of the freeway at the Sepulveda Pass remained closed as the CHP continued its investigation of the shooting.

Aerial footage from KTLA-TV showed a red vehicle pulled to the shoulder of the freeway near the Skirball Center on the southbound side of the freeway. Numerous officers walked the freeway while a few miles north traffic snarled on the 405 as drivers were directed off the major artery during the morning commute.

This is a developing story.

Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

