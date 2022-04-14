Glendale police shoot, kill driver in Atwater Village after pursuit

Glendale police shot and killed a man Thursday following a pursuit, officials said.

The shooting occurred just before 5 p.m. in the 3200 block of Atwater Avenue in Los Angeles.

Around 4:45 p.m., police attempted to pull over an allegedly stolen vehicle near Los Feliz Boulevard and San Fernando Road. The vehicle did not stop and crashed into several vehicles at it evaded police, the Glendale Police Department said.

After the vehicle crashed into a parked car at the intersection of Tyburn Street and Atwater Avenue, the driver exited the vehicle armed with a gun, officials said, and police shot him.

Glendale police did not say how many officers fired at the suspect.

A passenger ran from the vehicle and was arrested, officials said.