Passenger killed in police pursuit after DUI suspect crashes car near LAX

An investigation is underway after one person has died and a man is in police custody in connection with a fatal collision after a police pursuit that ended in the 10000 block of South Sepulveda Boulevard, nearCentury and Aviation boulevards in Westchester.

Police are investigating a fatal car wreck near Los Angeles International Airport on Friday morning after a drunk driving suspect fled police and crashed, killing the passenger, officials said.

Los Angeles police tried to pull over the vehicle for a suspected DUI about 1:30 a.m. near Hoover Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard next to BMO Stadium but the vehicle sped off instead, said Officer David Cuellar, a police spokesperson.

The driver headed toward LAX and crashed into another vehicle at Sepulveda and Century boulevards, then ran away from the scene, Cuellar said. Officers caught the driver and took them into custody.

At the crash, police found a passenger in the vehicle who had suffered injuries. Paramedics pronounced them dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle that was hit was taken to the hospital in unknown condition, Cuellar said.