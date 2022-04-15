Santa Ana officers who blasted Disney songs to thwart video recording are under investigation

The Santa Ana Police Department is investigating officers’ attempt to stop a citizen from filming them by blasting copyrighted Disney music on a patrol car’s loudspeaker and waking up neighbors in the middle of the night.

The music began blaring at 11 p.m. on a Monday with the Randy Newman hit “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from the “Toy Story” movies and immediately drew the ire of residents. The onslaught continued with the song “Reflection” from the 1998 Disney movie “Mulan” followed by the smash hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from the 2021 film “Encanto.”

The April 4 incident occurred as officers investigated a possible stolen vehicle in the 1600 block of West Civic Center Drive, according to video posted by the Santa Ana Audits YouTube channel, which documents police interactions with the public. The officers’ were apparently annoyed at being filmed and used the copyrighted music to keep the videos — or at least the audio — off online platforms.

The song “Un Poco Loco” from the 2017 movie “Coco” played as residents, including Santa Ana Councilman Johnathan Ryan Hernandez, gathered on the sidewalk and pleaded with the police to turn down the music, the video shows.

“Guys, what’s going on with the music?” Hernandez asked as he confronted one of the officers.

The unidentified officer admitted he was playing the music from his phone through his cruiser’s PA system, citing copyright infringement.

“You’re using our resources?” Hernandez asked the officer.

Hernandez asked the officer if he knew who he was.

The officer sheepishly said: “You’re a City Council person.”

“Absolutely,” Hernandez said. “And this is my district. You’re not going to conduct yourself like that in front of my neighbors.”

The officer apologized several times to Hernandez and to the citizen videotaping the exchange.

“My people live here, brother. Please treat them with respect,” Hernandez said. “There’s kids that need to go to school. There’s people that are working. You chose to use our taxpayer dollars to disrespect a man with your music. That’s childish, sir.”

In a statement Thursday, Santa Ana Police Chief David Valentin said the incident is under investigation.

“The Santa Ana Police Department takes seriously all complaints regarding the service provided by the department and the conduct of its employees,” Valentin said. “My expectations is that all Police Department employees perform their duties with dignity and respect in the community we are hired to serve.”

Sgt. Maria Lopez, the Police Department’s public information officer, confirmed that the incident is being investigated, but could not say how many officers were included in the probe or if they are still on duty.

“We don’t teach our officers to do anything like that,” Lopez said. “This is certainly unique to us. I can say we don’t expect this to happen again.”

Hernandez has requested that the City Council discuss a resolution, policy or ordinance to ban police officers from using loud music as a tactic in the field. The issue has been placed on Tuesday’s City Council meeting agenda.

Hernandez did not respond to requests for an interview.