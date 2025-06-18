Texas man charged with planning to use fireworks against officers during L.A. protests

A Texas man has been charged with buying fireworks that he allegedly planned to use against law enforcement officers and government officials during recent immigration protests in California.

The U.S. attorney’s office for the district of New Mexico announced the charges Wednesday, saying 48-year-old Grzegorz Vandenberg visited a store in southwestern New Mexico to purchase fireworks and asked employees for the largest explosives possible.

According to court records, the man allegedly told store employees that he previously served in the military’s special forces and could make pipe bombs. He said he was traveling to Los Angeles for the protests and already had mortar explosives with him and was planning to use them during the protests to kill officers.

Authorities said Vandenberg purchased six mortar rounds, each containing about 2 ounces of gunpowder, and 36 large fireworks before leaving the store.

Authorities used information about the man’s license plate number to track him down. Court documents show he was arrested the next day in Tucson.

“This man allegedly intended to use the chaotic riots in Los Angeles as an opportunity to commit deadly violence against law enforcement officers,” U.S. Atty. Gen. Pamela Bondi said in a statement. “Threats like these strike at the heart of law and order — we will not hesitate to bring federal charges against anyone who seeks to harm law enforcement or endanger the safety of our communities.”

The case was unsealed Tuesday. Vandenberg is charged with transporting explosives in interstate commerce with the knowledge and intent that they would be used to kill, injure or intimidate individuals. Authorities said that he remains in custody and that a hearing has yet to be scheduled.

Authorities did not list a hometown for the man or say whether the military identification card that he showed store employees was valid. Court records did not indicate whether he had been appointed an attorney.

Bryan writes for the Associated Press.