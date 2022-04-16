Advertisement
Kardashians draw ire for Disneyland video posted on TikTok

A woman in a silver gown makes a kissing face and makes peace signs with her hands
Kim Kardashian attends the red carpet premiere for Hulu’s “The Kardashians” at Goya Studios on April 7 in Los Angeles.
(Frank Micelotta / PictureGroup for Hulu)
By Alex WigglesworthStaff Writer 
A video of the Kardashians at Disneyland has sparked outrage on social media after they were seen this week enjoying a popular ride alone while other guests waited.

The video, which posted to TikTok on Thursday and went viral, shows Kim and Khloe Kardashian and some of their children riding in spinning teacups in the Mad Tea Party while a crowd of people looked on from the sidelines. It was unclear what the purpose of the event was.

“When the Kardashians cut the line, get the ride to themselves and make us common folk wait and watch them … typical,” the video was captioned.

“That is ridiculous,” a woman can be heard saying.

“It seemed like forever,” the video caption continued. “We finally got on 30 minutes later.”

Disneyland did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Alex Wigglesworth

Alex Wigglesworth is an environment reporter who covers wildfires for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2016, she was a general assignment reporter for the Philadelphia Inquirer, Daily News and Philly.com. A Philadelphia native, she graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a degree in medical anthropology and global health. She currently lives in Inglewood.

