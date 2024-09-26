Mom ejected from Disneyland in viral video is a habitual gate crasher, Anaheim police say

A statue depicting Walt Disney holding the hand of Mickey Mouse located near Tomorrowland at Disneyland.

A social media post showing a woman and her two distressed children being ejected from the Disneyland Resort by a cadre of Anaheim police and park representatives went viral this week, drawing more than 400,000 views.

But authorities on Thursday defended the action, saying the woman was a habitual gate crasher.

In the video, one of the woman’s young daughters whimpers and the other clasps tightly to her distraught, Mickey ears headband-wearing mother while begging strangers for help.

The incident drew some strong reactions, including the New York Post referring to the youths as “hysterical children ” and commentators on TikTok saying they were heartbroken (which carried the caption, “Getting arrested at the happiest place on earth.”).

Anaheim police Sgt. Matt Sutter said the 26-year-old Torrance mother of the 3- and 4-year-old in the footage was attempting to evade paying for admission for her daughters. That incident marked the fourth time over the last two months that she attempted to enter the park without buying tickets, Sutter said he learned from Disney security.

The Times was not able to reach the woman immediately for comment.

Admission to Disney parks is free for children ages 2 and under, while older visitors are charged entrance fees that easily top $100.

An annual pass holder, the mother blew past Disney security officers attempting to question her near the park’s entrance Tuesday afternoon, according to Sutter.

“She just kept walking with her two kids and disappeared into the park,” Sutter said.

Security officers eventually caught up to the woman and asked about her daughter’s ages, according to Sutter.

The woman refused to answer and was so uncooperative, Sutter said, that park security called Anaheim police.

Sutter said two police detectives are normally stationed inside the park, and they engaged the mother. Park officials attempted to present her other options, including buying tickets for her daughters or voluntarily leaving the park, Sutter said.

She refused and was eventually arrested, he said.

In another post, the woman is heard yelling at police “you’re f—ing hurting me” as she was being restrained and marched to the exit.

She was booked at an Anaheim police station for trespassing and obstructing a peace officer’s investigation and released, according to Sutter.

A Disneyland spokesperson would not say whether the woman was banned from future park entry.

Amy Sowinski, a St. Louis-based travel agent who specializes in booking Disney vacations, said that it’s not uncommon for parents to try to pretend their children are less than 3 years old to avoid paying the entrance fee, but it’s an ill-advised strategy and they are often caught.

Sowinski said it’s best to budget for the theme park.

“I would advise families to look at a future vacation date where they can save more money or to vacation at different times of the year to find cheaper tickets and rooms,” she said. “I would help shop for the packages that best fit a family.”

On Thursday, for instance, a single-park adult ticket costs $154 for anyone 10 and up. Each accompanying 3-to-9-year-old is $146.00.

For an additional $65, a park-hopper pass allows same-day visits between parks. And parking costs at least $35.

Sowinski said pricing varies, but she advised not visiting during holidays.

“Some times are better than others for crowds, but there really is no down time in Disney,” she said.