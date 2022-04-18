Sherri Papini pleads guilty to faking her own kidnapping

Five years after she claimed she was dumped on the side of a Northern California highway in chains by her kidnappers, Sherri Papini formally admitted in federal court Monday that she faked the whole scheme.

Papini, 39, disappeared from her quiet neighborhood in Redding in November 2016 while out on an afternoon run. Her husband found her phone and earbuds on the side of a road, with strands of her hair tangled up in the wires. A nationwide search ensued for the mother of two who seemed to have vanished.

She reappeared 22 days later, emaciated, her hair unevenly chopped off and she claimed “two Hispanic women had abducted her at gunpoint,” according to court records. But federal investigators said Papini was actually spending that time with an ex-boyfriend in Costa Mesa, who drove to Northern California to pick her up at her request. The unnamed ex-boyfriend claimed Papini ate little, was bruised and even branded herself with a wood burning tool.

Papini claimed she was “physically and emotionally tortured, beaten, burned, branded, and drugged” as a hostage. After she returned home, Papini made numerous false claims to investigators about her abductors, weaving in details about her supposed kidnappers and the location where she was held, officials said.

Last month, federal prosecutors charged Papini with lying to federal agents during their investigation into the alleged kidnapping and 34 counts of mail fraud, after she received $30,000 from a state assistance fund for kidnapping victims from December 2016 to March 2021. Less than a month after her arrest, Papini agreed to plead guilty to one count of making false statements and one count of mail fraud, according to the U.S. attorney’s office for the Eastern District of California.

“I am deeply ashamed of myself for my behavior and so sorry for the pain I’ve caused my family, my friends, all the good people who needlessly suffered because of my story and those who worked so hard to try to help me,” Papini said in a statement issued through the office of her attorney, William Portanova, last week. “I will work the rest of my life to make amends for what I have done.”

Portanova declined to comment.

On Monday, Papini briefly appeared before U.S. District Judge William B. Shubb to formally enter her guilty plea. She only answered a few questions from Shubb and did not make a statement, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesperson Lauren Horwood.

She is scheduled to be sentenced July 11.