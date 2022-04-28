Advertisement
21-year-old Texas man charged in fatal shooting of man walking his dog in Mid-City

A 21-year-old man from Texas is accused of randomly targeting a man walking his dog in Mid-City in a fatal shooting last month, the LAPD said.
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
A 21-year-old man was arrested in Texas and charged with murder Wednesday in connection with the fatal shooting of a man walking his dog in Mid-City last month, Los Angeles police said.

Cliffton Kamal Styles was arrested at his San Marcos, Texas, home Wednesday evening and will be extradited to Los Angeles.

Police said Styles had driven from San Marcos to Florida, then to Los Angeles before the March 12 shooting, which investigators believe was unprovoked.

Around 5 p.m. that day, Marco Sandoval, 52, was walking his dog near Genesee Avenue and Saturn Street when a dark sedan stopped nearby. A man exited the vehicle and spoke with Sandoval before shooting him, then drove off, police said.

Sandoval appeared to be “randomly targeted” and Styles may have mental illness, police said.

Sandoval’s body was discovered by a passerby about an hour after the shooting. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

