Cloudy skies and cool temperatures but no rain as drought persists, forecasters say

Cloudy skies and unusually cool temperatures across Southern California on Thursday were expected to give way to clear skies and warmer temperatures this weekend.

Temperatures ranged from 58 degrees in downtown Los Angeles to 51 degrees in Palmdale, according to the National Weather Service.

Gray skies loomed over much of the region early Thursday, but there was only a slight chance of drizzle in some areas, forecasters said.

A lingering drought prompted officials with the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California to declare a first-of-its-kind action this week limiting outdoor water use to one day a week for nearly 6 million residents.

The new restriction will take effect June 1 and apply to areas that depend on water from the State Water Project, including northwestern L.A. and Ventura counties, parts of the San Gabriel Valley and parts of the Inland Empire.

Officials said the step became inevitable after California experienced its driest ever January, February and March.

Southern California residents can expect sunny skies and warmer temperatures, beginning Friday and continuing through next week, with temperatures ranging from the low 70s along the coast to the mid-80s in the valley and inland areas.

