Coyote attacks, seriously injures girl in Huntington Beach

A young girl was attacked by a coyote in Huntington Beach on Thursday night, according to authorities.

The girl was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department. The victim was not identified because she is a minor.

The attack occurred north of the pier about 9:45 p.m., police said.

Police are working with the California Department of Fish and Game to track and euthanize the coyote involved in the attack. Authorities have also stepped up their trapping efforts in recent weeks as animals seek water amid a continuing drought.

Police ask the public to contact law enforcement if they spot a coyote by calling (714) 960-8811.