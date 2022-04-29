Advertisement
California

Coyote attacks, seriously injures girl in Huntington Beach

By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
A young girl was attacked by a coyote in Huntington Beach on Thursday night, according to authorities.

The girl was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department. The victim was not identified because she is a minor.

The attack occurred north of the pier about 9:45 p.m., police said.

Police are working with the California Department of Fish and Game to track and euthanize the coyote involved in the attack. Authorities have also stepped up their trapping efforts in recent weeks as animals seek water amid a continuing drought.

Police ask the public to contact law enforcement if they spot a coyote by calling (714) 960-8811.

Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

