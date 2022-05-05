Advertisement
California

Authorities investigating possible threat at Montebello High School

The exterior of Montebello High School
Authorities are investigating a possible threat at Montebello High School, officials said Thursday afternoon. Officials did not disclose the nature of the threat.
(Google Street View)
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Authorities are investigating a possible threat at Montebello High School, officials said Thursday afternoon.

Officials did not disclose the nature of the threat.

“The threat is being investigated and there is a large police presence at the school for the safety of the children,” according to an alert from the Montebello Police Department around 3:30 p.m. “At this point the credibility of the threat is being assessed.”

Further information was not available. A Montebello Unified School District spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

California
Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

