Authorities investigating possible threat at Montebello High School

Authorities are investigating a possible threat at Montebello High School, officials said Thursday afternoon.

Officials did not disclose the nature of the threat.

“The threat is being investigated and there is a large police presence at the school for the safety of the children,” according to an alert from the Montebello Police Department around 3:30 p.m. “At this point the credibility of the threat is being assessed.”

Further information was not available. A Montebello Unified School District spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.