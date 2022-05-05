Authorities investigating possible threat at Montebello High School
Authorities are investigating a possible threat at Montebello High School, officials said Thursday afternoon.
Officials did not disclose the nature of the threat.
“The threat is being investigated and there is a large police presence at the school for the safety of the children,” according to an alert from the Montebello Police Department around 3:30 p.m. “At this point the credibility of the threat is being assessed.”
Further information was not available. A Montebello Unified School District spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The stories shaping California
Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.