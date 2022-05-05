Advertisement
Riverside County animal services investigating death of wild burro shot by arrow

A burro with an arrow piercing its underside
A wild burro found shot by an arrow last month in Reche Canyon was treated at an animal hospital but died of its injuries. “The burro was struck in a very vulnerable area and [the arrow’s] force was so strong it punctured through to the opposite side of the burro,” a Riverside County animal services official said.
(Riverside County Department of Animal Services)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
The Riverside County Department of Animal Services is investigating the death of a wild burro that was found shot by an arrow last month in Reche Canyon.

On the morning of April 30, animal services, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and the California Highway Patrol all received calls regarding an injured burro in Reche Canyon near Keissel Road and Mercadante Lane.

Photos provided by animal services show the donkey with an arrow piercing its underside.

The burro was herded into a safe location by officers and personnel from DonkeyLand, a nonprofit organization that helps protect the wild burros in the area, before it was transported to SoCAL Equine Hospital in Norco.

Despite treatment from the veterinarian and other staff members, the burro could not be saved.

“This is highly disturbing that someone would purposely harm a defenseless animal and cause its death,” animal services director Erin Gettis said in a release.

“We’re certain that someone willfully shot this burro with the intent in killing it,” animal services commander Josh Sisler said in the release. “The burro was struck in a very vulnerable area and [the arrow’s] force was so strong it punctured through to the opposite side of the burro.”

The animal was probably in severe pain and could not lie down to rest, he said, calling the maiming “shameless.”

Animal services staff members hope that the arrow, recovered from the burro and given to the Sheriff’s Department, may contain fingerprint evidence or other information that could help investigators.

Sisler asked Reche Canyon residents and visitors to be on the lookout for anyone suspicious with archery equipment or a rifle.

On its Facebook page, DonkeyLand lamented the death and abuse of the donkey it called “Bobby.”

“What a tragic life for such a healthy, innocent creature to be murdered,” the nonprofit wrote.

Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

