After stealing $19,000 worth of watches, suspects flee West Hollywood in a Rolls-Royce

By Jeong ParkStaff Writer 
Los Angeles County sheriff’s investigators are searching for at least four suspects who are believed to have stolen $19,000 worth of luxury watches from two people in West Hollywood early Sunday before fleeing in a black Rolls-Royce.

Deputies responded to a battery call in the 8800 block of Sunset Boulevard about 12:52 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

At the scene, the deputies heard from the female victim, who said the suspects approached her and the male victim and stole watches from both of them, a Rolex valued at $18,000 and Michael Kors valued at $1,000, according to the sheriff’s statement. The suspects were not armed, authorities said.

The suspects then got in the vehicle and drove southbound toward Larrabee Street, according to the statement. Authorities said there could be up to six suspects involved.

The statement said the victims did not know the suspects before the robbery. One of the victims sustained minor injuries. Nobody has been arrested for the incident, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the incident is instructed to call the sheriff’s West Hollywood Station at (310) 855-8850.

Jeong Park

