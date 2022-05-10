Anaheim PD identifies man found dead in vehicle, suspect

The Anaheim Police Department on Monday released the names of the victim and the suspect arrested after a body was found inside a parked vehicle Sunday morning.

Officers had responded to a report of screaming coming from a vehicle. Upon arrival, they found the body of Amado Francisco Lopez-Martinez, 34, of Anaheim around 8:40 a.m. inside a small SUV parked on the 1500 block of West Ball Road. It appeared he had suffered stab wounds, police said. Officers detained Jorge Escamilla, 24, of Anaheim who was getting out of the vehicle.

Police arrested Jorge Escamilla, who was getting out of the SUV. (Anaheim Police Department)

Police found a knife, believed to be the murder weapon, in the vehicle.

Escamilla is being held at Anaheim City Jail on suspicion of murder. His bail is set at $1 million.

Police said they are not disclosing the relationship between the two men or a possible motive for the crime.