California

What you need to know about the sexual harassment scandal at CSU

Recent revelations about how California State University handled sexual harassment and workplace retaliation complaints have rocked the nation’s largest four-year public university system.

The chancellor resigned amid a public outcry, and state lawmakers have called on Sonoma State University’s president to step down after a faculty no-confidence vote in her leadership.

Catch up on our coverage here:

