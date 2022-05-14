What you need to know about the sexual harassment scandal at CSU
Recent revelations about how California State University handled sexual harassment and workplace retaliation complaints have rocked the nation’s largest four-year public university system.
The chancellor resigned amid a public outcry, and state lawmakers have called on Sonoma State University’s president to step down after a faculty no-confidence vote in her leadership.
Catch up on our coverage here:
- 1
Four high-ranking men at CSU campuses were accused of sexual harassment. All were treated differently
A review of hundreds of records reveal inconsistencies in addressing sexual harassment allegations at California State University.
- 2
The call for President Judy Sakaki to step down came after Sonoma State faculty voted in favor of a resolution expressing ‘no confidence’ in her leadership.
- 3
University artwork burned at Sonoma State president’s home tied to sex harassment scandal
Art pieces from a collection donated to Sonoma State were moved to President Judy Sakaki’s home, where they were destroyed in the 2017 Tubbs fire.
- 4
Sonoma State president faulted CSU’s sex harassment response. Now she has her own scandal
Weeks after Sonoma State’s president criticized the CSU’s sex harassment response, she herself is embroiled in scandal, with faculty revolting against her.
- 5
Sonoma State president separates from husband amid sexual harassment, retaliation scandal
University President Judy Sakaki announced the separation days after a Times investigation detailed reports of sexual harassment by her husband.
- 6
CSU provost faced retaliation after reporting harassment by president’s husband, records claim
CSU paid $600,000 to settle a former Sonoma State provost’s legal claim that she suffered retaliation after reporting sexual harassment by the university president’s husband.
- 7
The move follows a Times investigation which reported that CSU has paid more than $4 million to 11 former executives since 2015 with little accountability.
- 8
Cal State Board of Trustees has asked the Chancellor’s Office to investigate Fresno State’s handling of allegations under former President Castro.
- 9
CSU Chancellor Joseph Castro resigns amid scrutiny over handling of sexual misconduct case
Chancellor Joseph I. Castro’s resignation follows outcry over his handling of sexual misconduct and workplace harassment allegations while he was president of Fresno State.
- 10
Chancellor Joseph I. Castro approved a quiet $260,000 payout to administrator Frank Lamas, who was accused of sexual misconduct, according to documents and officials.
- 11
Cal State pays millions to executives after they resign, with little oversight of what they do
CSU has paid more than $4 million in salary and benefits to a small group of former executives including former Chancellor Joseph I. Castro, who resigned last month
- 12
Trustees voted to review how Title IX cases involving sexual and gender harassment are handled across the Cal State system.
- 13
Following his resignation as CSU chancellor, Joseph I. Castro will continue to receive his $400,000 salary for a year and a housing allowance.