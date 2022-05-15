1 dead, 4 critically wounded in shooting at church in Laguna Woods

One person was killed and four others were critically wounded Sunday during a shooting at a church in Laguna Woods.

The shooting occurred at 1:26 p.m. at Geneva Presbyterian Church on the 24000 block of El Toro Road. The Sheriff’s Department said it detained a suspect and collected a weapon that might be involved.

The violence stunned residents in the suburban south Orange County community. Police closed off El Toro Road and emergency vehicles lined up in front of the church.

Cindy Frazier, 65, was running errands when she heard the overwhelming sound of police and fire engine sirens as they raced to Geneva Presbyterian Church.

“I thought it was the fire flaring back up but it was just one after the other,” the Laguna Woods resident said of the emergency response. “It’s just so heartbreaking. Why? Why our community?”

The Orange County Fire Authority said it was on the scene treating victims and taking patients to hospitals.

FBI agents are responding to assist the Orange County Sheriff’s Department at the shooting scene, officials said.

All victims were adults, the sheriff said. The motive was unclear.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.