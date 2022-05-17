Advertisement
California

L.A. doctor accused of issuing fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, injecting patients with plasma

Four stacks of blank COVID-19 vaccination cards
Blank vaccine cards stolen from the Pomona Fairplex vaccination site last year.
(La Verne Police Department)
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
A Tujunga doctor accused of issuing fake COVID-19 vaccination cards and injecting some of his patients with blood plasma that he received from donors faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.

Dr. Donald Plance, 68, was accused of forging vaccination cards and giving them to his patients between August and November, Los Angeles County prosecutors said Tuesday. The cards appeared genuine and had the seals of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Health and Human Services.

He is also believed to have injected patients with plasma from donors who “purportedly previously had COVID-19, claiming that the procedure would protect his patients from contracting the virus,” the L.A. County district attorney’s office said in a news release.

Such injections are not approved as vaccinations by the federal government.

“It is recommended that patients seek guidance from a licensed medical provider,” prosecutors said.

Plance is charged with 10 felony counts of making a forged government seal, 10 misdemeanor counts of making a false medical record, and one misdemeanor count each of making a drug without a license and possession of a contaminated medical device, according to the district attorney’s office.

“It is disturbing that people, especially medical professionals, continue to use the pandemic as an opportunity to deceive the public,” Dist. Atty. George Gascón said. “Fake COVID vaccination cards are illegal and endanger our collective health and wellbeing. We will continue to work with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners to protect consumers and stop medical fraud.”

Records from the Osteopathic Medical Board of California showed Plance’s license was active and set to expire in December. There were no recorded disciplinary actions, malpractice settlements, felony or misdemeanor convictions, or other reprimands.

The case remains under investigation, and Plance’s arraignment is pending.

His attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

