Advertisement
California

Southern California doctor sentenced to prison in multimillion-dollar hospice fraud scheme

By Jasmine Mendez
Share via

A Southern California doctor accused of bilking Medicare out of millions by billing for unnecessary hospice services has been sentenced to 24 months in federal prison, federal prosecutors said.

Dr. Victor Contreras, 69, of Santa Paula was charged with falsifying medical claims for hospice care between July 2016 and February 2019 — billing the federal insurance program nearly $4 million during that time, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

He pleaded guilty to one count of healthcare fraud on July 24, and will have to pay nearly $3.3 million in restitution in addition to prison time.

Advertisement
FILE - A sign marks an entrance to the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice Building in Washington, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. The Justice Department has been scrutinizing a controversial artificial intelligence tool used by a Pittsburgh-area child protective services agency following concerns that it could result in discrimination against families with disabilities, The Associated Press has learned. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

California

Five arrested over ‘sham hospices’ alleged to bilk Medicare for over $15 million

Five people were arrested this week in Los Angeles over an alleged scheme to bilk the Medicare program of more than $15 million using ‘sham hospices.’

Federal prosecutors say Contreras and 62-year-old Juanita Antenor submitted fraudulent claims through two hospice companies: Arcadia Hospice Provider Inc. and Saint Mariam Hospice Inc.

Antenor, who controlled both companies, paid illegal kickbacks to marketers in exchange for referring patients to these companies, authorities said.

Among those alleged marketers was 66-year-old Callie Black of Lancaster, who was charged in 2022 with 10 federal counts of healthcare fraud and paying illegal kickbacks for healthcare referrals. Black has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to go to trial in March.

Advertisement

Prosecutors say Contreras would falsely note terminal illnesses on claim forms to make patients eligible for hospice services via Medicare. Medicare paid about $3.2 million out of the $3.9 million false claims submitted by Contreras, despite him not being the patients’ primary care physician.

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 20: Newly redesigned $100 notes lay in stacks at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing on May 20, 2013 in Washington, DC. The one hundred dollar bills will be released this fall and has new security features, such as a duplicating portrait of Benjamin Franklin and microprinting added to make the bill more difficult to counterfeit. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

California

SoCal pair milked Medicare for $6 million in gold bars, other riches, feds allege

A Los Angeles woman and Burbank man have been charged in a Medicare fraud scheme in which federal prosecutors say the duo received millions in fraudulent reimbursements.

Since 2015, Contreras has been on probation with the Medical Board of California, which placed limitations on his practice.

Antenor remains at large. Authorities previously said they believed she may be in the Philippines.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking NewsCrime & Courts
Jasmine Mendez

Jasmine “Jaz” Mendez is an editorial assistant at the Los Angeles Times. She previously was a reporting intern for the Metro Desk, covering housing in Los Angeles. Mendez graduated from Cal State Northridge with a bachelor’s degree in political science and a minor in Spanish-language journalism.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement