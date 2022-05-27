Advertisement
California

One person dead after Ontario police chase and shooting

By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
A police chase that began in Ontario and entered Pomona ended in a shooting that left one person dead Friday night, authorities confirmed.

Cpl. Bill Lee, an Ontario Police Department spokesperson, said he wasn’t able to confirm whether an officer’s shot killed the suspect or whether the suspect was armed.

Officers tried to pull over a vehicle at 7:37 p.m. in the area of Mission Boulevard and Magnolia Avenue in Ontario, but the driver failed to yield and officers gave chase, Lee said.

Information about why officers tried to pull the vehicle over, and a vehicle description, wasn’t immediately available.

The pursuit went through Montclair and into Pomona, where it ended when the suspect crashed into an uninvolved person’s vehicle in the area of Kadota Avenue and 9th Street, Lee said.

He wasn’t able to immediately confirm the other driver’s status.

The suspect got out of the vehicle after the crash and at least one officer opened fire, Lee said. The suspect was pronounced dead after the shooting, although information on whether that was at a hospital or at the scene wasn’t available late Friday.

No officers were injured during the incident, he said.

Further information about the pursuit and shooting wasn’t available Friday.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

