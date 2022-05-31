Advertisement
California

Your guide to the California attorney general’s race

Sacramento County Dist. Atty. Anne Marie Schubert and Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta
Sacramento County Dist. Atty. Anne Marie Schubert is among those vying to replace Rob Bonta as state attorney general.
(Rich Pedroncelli / Noah Berger / Associated Press)
The battle to become California’s attorney general is perhaps the most contested race on the June 7 state primary ballot.

The race pits Democratic incumbent Rob Bonta against an independent, Sacramento Dist. Atty. Anne Marie Schubert, and two Republicans, former Assistant U.S. Atty. Gen. Nathan Hochman and Los Angeles attorney Eric Early — and comes amid debate about rising crime and the impact of decades of criminal justice reform in California.

Here’s a look at the candidates.

BONTA: Gov. Gavin Newsom last year tapped Bonta to replace Xavier Becerra as attorney general after Becerra was appointed U.S. Health and Human Services secretary. Before his appointment, Bonta spent eight years in the state Assembly focused on efforts to modify the criminal justice system to favor rehabilitation over long incarceration.

SCHUBERT: A career prosecutor who ditched her GOP registration in 2018, Schubert is running as a “no party preference” candidate. Schubert, who is openly gay, said she’s the candidate for Californians who have grown “sick of politics” and hopes voters view her decades of experience fighting against child abuse and sexual assault and her 2019 prosecution of the Golden State Killer as proof that she’s right for the job.

HOCHMAN: With a résumé that includes overseeing the U.S. Department of Justice’s tax division and serving as an assistant U.S. attorney, Hochman said he is running a centrist campaign to restore political balance in Sacramento. He has promised to find a middle ground between the tough-on-crime policies of decades past and current laws championed by a more progressive criminal justice reform movement.

EARLY: The most conservative of the candidates, Early wants to investigate school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic and said he would do everything he can as attorney general to “outlaw” critical race theory in California schools. He is opposed to abortion and is a proud supporter of former President Trump.

Times columnist George Skelton has noted that the stakes are high. As Skelton put it:

The attorney general is powerful. The office is responsible for seeing that our laws are enforced — criminal and civil. It can appeal court decisions and bring suits. The last attorney general, Xavier Becerra, sued then-President Trump more than 100 times. Attorney general also is a potential springboard for higher office. Earl Warren, Pat Brown, George Deukmejian and Jerry Brown used the office as a steppingstone to governor. From there, Warren became U.S. Supreme Court chief justice. Kamala Harris won a U.S. Senate seat as attorney general, then became vice president.

Here’s a guide to the race from the pages of the Los Angeles Times and other sources.

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. - DEC. 10, 2021. California Attorney General Rob Bonta holds a news conference on Friday, Dec 10, 2021, to share tips and resources on how to avoid scams while making charitable donations during the holiday season. . (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

California

Showdown between reform and tough-on-crime policies in California attorney general’s race

The progressive incumbent Rob Bonta will have to defend his record against tough-on-crime campaigns including Anne Marie Schubert’s.

A triptych of candidates running for Atty. General

California

Column: California attorney general is one of few key races on the ballot. It’s worth our attention

Voters will choose the two runoff candidates to compete in the November general election. Democratic Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta is a shoo-in for one slot, columnist George Skelton writes.

Sacramento Dist. Atty. Anne Marie Schubert.

California

A ‘no party preference’ prosecutor could shake up California attorney general’s race

Sacramento Dist. Atty. Anne Marie Schubert has spent three decades in courtrooms prosecuting murderers and rapists. Now she wants to be the state’s top cop.

LOS ANGELES, CA - Dec. 1, 2015: State legislators including California State Assembly member Rob Bonta, left, and Sen. Ed Hernandez, right, discuss a tax to fund Medi-Cal during an informational hearing titled "Managed Care Organization Tax Overview," held in the auditorium of the Ronald Reagan State Building in Los Angeles. Way more people signed up for Medi-Cal than anyone expected, and now the state is paying $18 billion for the program - more than 10% of the state's total budget. Those costs are only going to climb in the coming years. (Photo by Katie Falkenberg / Los Angeles Times)

California

California attorney general-designee Rob Bonta is already gearing up for the 2022 election

Bonta, a Democrat from Alameda who would be California’s first Filipino attorney general, said that he is focused on campaigning for election to the post if the Legislature confirms his appointment to fill out the remaining term after Xavier Becerra left to become U.S. Health and Human Services secretary in the Biden administration.

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert and California Assemblyman Rob Bonta

Opinion

Op-Ed: Forget the recall. Conservatives should focus on the California attorney general race

Anne Marie Schubert, the Sacramento County district attorney, could be the way conservative governance makes its way back in a one-party state.
Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks after he was sworn in as California's 34th Attorney General as his wife Mia Bonta and children Reina, Iliana and Andres watch during a ceremony, Friday, April 23, 2021 in Sacramento, Calif. Bonta, 49, will become the first Filipino American to head the Department of Justice. (Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee via AP, Pool)

California

California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta leads challengers in campaign cash, buoyed by reformers

Bonta’s attorney general campaign reported raising $1.6 million in contributions since he was appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, a financial disclosure report shows.
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2018, file photo, Assemblyman Rob Bonta, D-Oakland, speaks during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. On Wednesday, March 24, 2021, Bonta was named California's next attorney general by California Gov. Gavin Newsom. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

California

Column: In Rob Bonta, Newsom picks an attorney general who embodies American dream, new California

Skeptics who say the American dream is no longer possible need only look at Rob Bonta, 49, who was chosen Wednesday by Gov. Gavin Newsom to be the next attorney general of California, columnist George Skelton writes.

Everyone who voted got s sticker at the Civic Center polling location, in Huntington Beach on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

California

California Politics: June’s ballot is set, but will voters show up?

A lack of marquee races could result in an election in which the voters who show up aren’t representative of California’s diverse population.

California

