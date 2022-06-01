L.A. mayor’s race cheat sheet: What to know about Karen Bass, Rick Caruso, Kevin de León, Gina Viola

Polls show there are three leading contenders in the race to succeed Eric Garcetti as mayor of Los Angeles.

Real estate developer Rick Caruso and Rep. Karen Bass are widely considered to be the front-runners, with most polling showing City Councilman Kevin de León trailing as a distant third. Progressive candidate Gina Viola also has a base on the left.

The election comes as Los Angeles struggles to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic while also dealing with rising violent crime and a growing homelessness crisis.

Polls have shown growing concern about the direction of L.A.

Here is a rundown on the three leading contenders: