L.A. mayor’s race cheat sheet: What to know about Karen Bass, Rick Caruso, Kevin de León, Gina Viola

Polls show there are three leading contenders in the race to succeed Eric Garcetti as mayor of Los Angeles.
Real estate developer Rick Caruso and Rep. Karen Bass are widely considered to be the front-runners, with most polling showing City Councilman Kevin de León trailing as a distant third. Progressive candidate Gina Viola also has a base on the left.
The election comes as Los Angeles struggles to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic while also dealing with rising violent crime and a growing homelessness crisis.
Polls have shown growing concern about the direction of L.A.
Here is a rundown on the three leading contenders:
Kevin de León
Age: 55
Residence: Eagle Rock
Profession: Los Angeles City Councilman.
Background: The first Latino to lead the state Senate in more than a century, De León is a political veteran. He’s a liberal Democrat in a political establishment that has shifted to the left in recent years, and he’s the Spanish-speaking son of immigrants in a city that’s roughly half Latino.
Rick Caruso
Age: 63
Residence: Brentwood
Profession: Real estate developer
Background: He served for years as president of the city’s Police Commission, on the board of the Department of Water and Power and also as chair of the USC board of trustees. He has also given away millions to philanthropic causes.
Karen Bass
Age: 68
Residence: Baldwin Hills
Profession: U.S. congresswoman
Background: Bass rose from being a young community activist in South Los Angeles to a congresswoman and in 2020 one of the people Joe Biden considered to be his vice presidential running mate. Backers say she combines a deep focus on equity and social justice from her activist days with the ability to compromise and policymaking chops that she has learned in Sacramento and Washington.
Gina Viola
Age: 53
Residence: Hollywood Hills
Profession: Business owner
Gina Viola is the only candidate in the L.A. mayor’s race calling for a halt to LAPD hiring, and shifting funds to social services.
L.A. mayoral candidates Karen Bass, Kevin de León and Gina Viola presented their views on addressing homelessness in the final debate before voting ends on June 7.
