City Councilman Kevin de León jumps into the L.A. mayor’s race

Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León has joined the race to replace Mayor Eric Garcetti in next year’s municipal election, becoming the latest high-profile Democrat to enter the contest.

De León, who spent 12 years in the state Legislature, made his announcement Tuesday at the El Pueblo de Los Angeles Historical Monument.

De León, 54, is the third elected city official to jump into the race and by far the most prominent Latino running. Fluent in Spanish, he represents a district that takes in the predominantly Latino neighborhoods of Boyle Heights and El Sereno, as well as much of downtown, where a development boom has fueled huge growth over the past decade.

Two other candidates — Councilman Joe Buscaino and City Atty. Mike Feuer — have been campaigning for several months. The race also features two business leaders: Jessica Lall, who heads the downtown-based Central City Assn., and real estate broker Mel Wilson, who has been involved with several San Fernando Valley business groups.

Advertisement

The mayoral primary is set for June, with a runoff election in November 2022. Garcetti, who was recently nominated to serve as U.S. ambassador to India, is facing term limits.

De León, an Eagle Rock resident, describes himself as a lifelong renter who experienced poverty firsthand. He won his council seat last year, replacing former Councilman Jose Huizar, who is facing corruption charges in a sprawling federal racketeering case dealing with real estate development and decision-making at City Hall. Huizar has pleaded not guilty.

Since then, De León has pushed for the construction of “tiny home” villages and other forms of homeless shelter in his district. He also pressed his colleagues to set a goal of building 25,000 units of housing by 2025 for people living on the streets.

Where the money will come from, and how the city will meet such a tight timeline, is still unclear. Getting the council to set the goal took about seven months.

De León’s announcement is the latest in a string of political moves made at City Hall over the past week. Lall joined the race on Monday; a few days earlier, City Council President Nury Martinez announced she would stay out.

U.S. Rep. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles) is expected to announce her own plans in the coming weeks. And two others — real estate developer Rick Caruso and former L.A. Unified schools Supt. Austin Beutner — are also exploring a mayoral bid.

De León spent four years in the state Assembly and eight more in the state Senate, including four as its president. In 2018, he waged a long-shot campaign to unseat U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, arguing that she had been too conciliatory toward President Trump and that the state deserved someone more progressive.

Feinstein was reelected, and he announced a bid for council a few months later.