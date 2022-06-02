Advertisement
A cheat sheet for the California governor’s race: Can anyone beat Gavin Newsom?

Governor Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference

Gov. Gavin Newsom at a February news conference.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Times staff
Less than a year after surviving a recall election, California Gov. Gavin Newsom faces reelection.

He’s generally considered the front-runner without major Democratic opposition. But challengers have emerged. The top two vote-getters on Tuesday will advance to the general election in November.

Here are the basics of the race:

Gavin Newsom

Newsom’s resounding victory in the recall election in 2022 against Larry Elder and others set the stage for what many observers see as an easy reelection. After Newsom beat back a recall, “the gubernatorial election seems like an afterthought,” said Republican political consultant Kevin Spillane. Still, a February poll found Newsom’s popularity took a hit. Concerns about rising crime and California’s seemingly intractable homelessness crisis emerged as the top political undercurrents driving voter dissatisfaction, with most of those surveyed giving Newsom poor marks for how he has handled those issues. Californians praised Newsom’s ability to guide the state through the COVID-19 pandemic, but two-thirds believe the crisis is subsiding, diluting its effect on his overall job approval ratings, the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times found. Recently, Newsom, sitting on a $23-million campaign war chest, has been at the center of California’s response to the expected overturning of Roe vs. Wade.

Los Angeles, California-Jan. 31, 2022-On Jan, 31, 2022, California Governor Gavin Newsom begins a tour of the site of a behavioral health and transitional housing facility in Los Angeles County, at 1326 W Imperial Hwy., to highlight the state's major new investments to house and provide critical support services to the most vulnerable Californians. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

California

Gov. Newsom's approval hobbled by crime fears, homelessness crisis, poll finds

Concerns about rising crime and the homelessness crisis emerged as the top issues driving voter dissatisfaction with Gov. Gavin Newsom.
California

California

With 2022 campaign on the horizon, Gov. Gavin Newsom has the public stage to himself

Newsom is all but alone on the public stage with just six months to go before the June statewide primary, a testament to his defeat of the recall.
California

California

Newsom seizes on the fight over abortion as a key part of his reelection campaign

The threat to Roe vs. Wade enables Gov. Gavin Newsom to pivot to a familiar campaign strategy: focusing on what’s perceived as a conservative threat.
Everyone who voted got s sticker at the Civic Center polling location, in Huntington Beach on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

California

California Politics: June's ballot is set, but will voters show up?

A lack of marquee races could result in an election in which the voters who show up aren't representative of California's diverse population.
Los Angeles, California-Jan. 31, 2022-On Jan, 31, 2022, California Governor Gavin Newsom holds a press conference after taking a tour of the site of a behavioral health and transitional housing facility in Los Angeles County, at 1326 W Imperial Hwy., to highlight the state's major new investments to house and provide critical support services to the most vulnerable Californians. At let is ASL interpreter Richard Dickinson. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

California

Newsom's waning voter approval might've given the GOP a shot. But they blew it in the recall

The ball's teed up for the Republican Party to contest Gov. Gavin Newsom, columnist George Skelton writes, but it already swung weakly last year and shanked to the right.

The challengers

Newsom is facing challengers mostly from the right but also from the left. The race did not attract many big names from the GOP, and those trying to oust the governor have not raised significant amounts of money. As The Times’ Phil Willon summed it up: “With no widely known, well-funded challenger to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s bid for reelection, a motley assortment of deep-thinkers, also-rans and fed-up political neophytes each holds a modicum of hope that, just maybe, they will shock California by winning enough votes in the June 7 primary to face off against the governor in the general election.” They have attacked Newsom over issues including crime and homelessness and are hoping to use the state of the economy — notably high inflation that has hurt President Biden — against Newsom. With the California Republican Party’s endorsement, state Sen. Brian Dahle (R-Bieber) is favored to finish in the top two in the June 7 primary.

Here ar four ongshot candidates for governor.(From L-R), Anthony Trimino, Shawn Collins, Jenny Rae Le Roux and Michael Shellenberger.

California

Their long-shot California dream: Beating Gov. Gavin Newsom

The most active among the list of long-shot candidates to challenge Gov. Gavin Newsom have each raised six-figure sums for their campaigns.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom delivers his annual State of the State address in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

California

Gov. Gavin Newsom will face little-known challengers for a second term

Newsom is seemingly on a clear path to reelection this November, four years after he was elected by the largest margin of any California governor over the past half-century.
BIEBER, CALIF APRIL 30, 2022 - Photos of gubernatorial candidate Brian Dahle on his farm overlooking the Pitt River in Lassen County. (Phil Willon / Los Angeles Times)

California

In rural California, Republican Brian Dahle plants the seeds of a campaign for governor

"This is a tough race," Republican state Sen. Brian Dahle said about his decision to challenge Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

SACRAMENTO CA SEPTEMBER 9, 2019 -- Sen. Brian Dahle (R-Bieber) on the Senate floor at the state Capitol on Aug. 29, 2019. (Robert Gourley / Los Angeles Times)

Politics

California GOP endorses Brian Dahle for governor despite controversy over payment to party

Some GOP delegates complained that establishment party leaders were trying to hand state Sen. Brian Dahle the win.

Q&As

The main candidates for governor responded to detailed questionnaires prepared by the San Diego Union-Tribune:

Reading list from other publications

A guide to the governor’s race
(CalMatters)

Newsom insists he’s not interested in presidential run
(San Francisco Chronicle)

What could be next for Newsom?
(Washington Post)

Why Newsom’s chances looking good
(Sacramento Bee)

