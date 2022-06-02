L.A. County moves closer to possible mask requirement as coronavirus hospitalizations rise

With coronavirus-positive hospitalizations in Los Angeles County continuing to rise, officials said the nation’s most populous county could be poised to see a new universal indoor mask mandate later this month if the upward trends continue.

“Our weekly case rate and the rate of increase in hospital admissions are of concern,” L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Thursday. “If we continue on the current trajectory … we’re likely to move into the CDC high [COVID-19] community level within a few weeks towards the end of June, indicating increased stress on the healthcare system.”

The concerns come as Alameda County, the Bay Area’s second-most populous county and home to Oakland, ordered a new mask mandate in most indoor spaces effective Friday, citing worsening coronavirus cases and rising rates of hospitalizations. Alameda County was the first county in California to issue a universal indoor mask order following the end of the winter Omicron surge.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends universal indoor masking when a county enters the high COVID-19 community level, the worst in a three-tier system.

L.A. County health officials have already said once the county enters the high COVID-19 community level, that will trigger a local requirement to wear masks in indoor public settings.

Projections developed by L.A. County show that the nation’s most populous county could enter the worst COVID-19 community level within three weeks, around the official start of summer.

If the rate of new coronavirus-positive hospitalizations remains steady, L.A. County will enter the high COVID-19 community level at the end of June, triggering a new universal indoor mask order. (Los Angeles County Department of Public Health)

“There is no certainty with this date. Actual hospital admission rates could increase at a faster rate. Or if case numbers stabilize or decrease in the next two weeks, the rate of increase in hospitalizations could be a lot lower,” Ferrer said.

“As we look to the near future, it reminds us that we ourselves also have the ability to influence where these numbers go. We all have the power to take steps to reduce the amount of viral spread, which ultimately reduces the number of people that are in the hospital with a positive COVID-19 infection,” Ferrer said.

According to CDC data issued Thursday, for every 100,000 residents, L.A. County observed 5.3 new weekly coronavirus-positive hospitalizations, an 18% increase from the previous week’s rate of 4.5. A rate of 10 or more would place L.A. County in a high COVID-19 community level.

Some trends in the San Francisco Bay Area point to a possible path where coronavirus-positive hospitalizations will worsen.

Alameda County’s rate of new weekly coronavirus-positive hospitalizations is 75% worse than L.A. County’s. Alameda County is reporting a rate of 9.3 weekly coronavirus-positive hospitalizations for every 100,000 residents, and the county’s health officer expects the area to enter the high COVID-19 community level soon.

“Daily new admissions of patients with COVID-19 rapidly increased in recent days and now exceed last summer’s peak,” the Alameda County Public Health Department said in a statement Thursday.

“Rising COVID cases in Alameda County are now leading to more people being hospitalized and today’s action reflects the seriousness of the moment,” Alameda County Health Officer Dr. Nicholas Moss said in a statement. “We cannot ignore the data, and we can’t predict when this wave may end. Putting our masks back on gives us the best opportunity to limit the impact of a prolonged wave on our communities.”

Initially in this second wave of Omicron cases, communities that were traditionally hit hard by the pandemic weren’t disproportionately affected. But “that is no longer true,” Alameda County health officials said, and Latino residents now have the highest coronavirus case rate in Alameda County.

“Masking provides an added layer of protection against infection from a virus that spreads through the air. Wearing a high-quality mask protects both the wearer and those around them, and having more people masked will help slow the spread of COVID-19,” Alameda County health officials said.

Alameda County’s mask mandate has certain exceptions; the county won’t require masking in K-12 school settings through the few remaining weeks in the traditional school year, nor will the order apply to Berkeley, which has its own public health department. But masks will be required in other youth settings, including child care, summer school and youth programs. Children younger than 2 should not mask.

The Berkeley public K-12 school system has already issued a mask order for indoor classroom settings, as well as indoor graduations. Other educational institutions have done the same elsewhere in California, including UCLA and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

In L.A. County and elsewhere, some hospital physicians have pointed out that many coronavirus-positive patients aren’t being treated in their hospitals for COVID-19, and their infection status is incidental to the reason they’ve been admitted.

In L.A. County, Ferrer said about 60% of coronavirus-positive patients in its public and private hospitals are being treated for reasons not related to the coronavirus infection, meaning only 40% of them are in the hospital because they’re sick with COVID-19 illness.

“But because they are COVID positive, they do create stress on the hospital system,” Ferrer said.

Too many coronavirus-positive patients in hospitals, whether they’re sick due to COVID-19 illness or for some other reason, strain resources because of the additional services the hospital needs to provide to keep the patients from spreading the virus to other vulnerable people.