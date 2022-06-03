13 people hurt in Greyhound bus crash on 10 Freeway in Riverside County

At least 13 people were injured Friday after a Greyhound bus blew a tire on the 10 Freeway in the city of Banning in Riverside County, causing the vehicle to crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The bus was traveling about 60 to 65 mph when it lost control after a tire blew out and crashed into a Mitsubishi Outlander SUV and then into the freeway center divider shortly before 11 a.m., said CHP Officer Jason Montez. There were 33 passengers on board traveling from Los Angeles to Phoenix.

Eleven bus passengers and two SUV passengers were injured and transported to a hospital for treatment. Most of the injuries were minor but one person received a major, non-life-threatening injury.

The uninjured passengers were transported to the Morongo Tribal Hall in Cabazon, according to the CHP.

The crash occurred in a construction zone, prompting CHP officials to remind drivers to slow down in those areas.