Advertisement
Share
California

Gunman fatally shot by Los Angeles police is identified; shooting under investigation

LAPD officers stand on a sidewalk behind yellow police tape.
LAPD investigate a shooting in Koreatown near 8th Street and South Berendo Street on Thursday.
(Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)
By Hyeyoon Alyssa Choi
Share

A man who was armed with a gun and was fatally shot during a confrontation with Los Angeles police in Koreatown on Thursday has been identified.

Marvin Cua, 24, was shot by police responding to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of South Berendo Street around 8:15 a.m., said LAPD Capt. Aaron Ponce.

Cua died at the scene, according to the county coroner’s office.

A gun was recovered at the scene. LAPD officials did not say whether Cua fired at officers, or how many officers fired their weapons during the confrontation.

The shooting remains under investigation.

California
Hyeyoon Alyssa Choi

Hyeyoon (Alyssa) Choi is a 2022 breaking news and Metro intern at the Los Angeles Times. As a city and crime editor for her university’s newspaper, the Daily Bruin, she headed breaking COVID-19 coverage in the heat of the pandemic. She has previously worked for CNN and ABC News.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement