Gunman fatally shot by Los Angeles police is identified; shooting under investigation

A man who was armed with a gun and was fatally shot during a confrontation with Los Angeles police in Koreatown on Thursday has been identified.

Marvin Cua, 24, was shot by police responding to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of South Berendo Street around 8:15 a.m., said LAPD Capt. Aaron Ponce.

Cua died at the scene, according to the county coroner’s office.

A gun was recovered at the scene. LAPD officials did not say whether Cua fired at officers, or how many officers fired their weapons during the confrontation.

The shooting remains under investigation.