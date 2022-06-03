Metro will offer free rides Tuesday to help get voters to the polls

Voters can grab free bus and train rides when they head to the polls for next Tuesday’s California’s primary election.

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced that it will offer free rides to help boost voter turnout.

The free ride program will run from midnight to 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday. The initiative also extends to Metro’s bike share program, which is offering free 30-minute rides on Tuesday with the promo code “060722.”

Metro also has placed ballot drop boxes at several locations including Union Station, El Monte Bus Station, Harbor Freeway Station C and J Lines, Harbor Gateway Transit Center, Hollywood/Western Station B Line, North Hollywood Station B Line, Norwalk Station C Line and the Wilshire/Vermont Station B and D Lines.

A detailed view of voting center locations and drop boxes across Los Angeles is available here: https://www.latimes.com/projects/2022-california-primary-election-polling-places-voting-center-ballot-drop-boxes/

In-person voting for the primary election began last week across Los Angeles County, with more vote center locations set to open Saturday ahead of election day on Tuesday.

More information about how to register to vote and cast a ballot is available here:

https://www.latimes.com/politics/story/2022-05-09/california-2022-primary-election-how-to-vote