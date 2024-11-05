Advertisement
California

Your last-minute survival guide to voting on election day: California polling places, races, issues, food, sanity

Closeup of a man's hands holding an "I Voted" sticker.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
By Times staff
1

So you are doing it the old-fashioned way — waiting till election day to cast your ballot.

You are not alone. Here is a guide for how to go to the polls, make sure your ballot gets in the right hands and survive this historic day.

2

In-person voting hours

All polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day.

3

Where to find your polling place

Polling place addresses are printed on sample ballots mailed to voters, but you can also find locations here by filling in your home address. For regional information:

4

Same-day voter registration

California has a program for same-day voter registration, which is known as conditional voter registration. According to the state: “Eligible citizens who need to register or re-register to vote within 14 days of an election can complete this process to register and vote at their county elections office, polling place, or vote center. Their ballots will be processed and counted once the county elections office has completed the voter registration verification process.” More information can be found here.

Illustration of a close up of a ballot with two ovals forming peeking eyes at a filled-in oval.

Politics

What’s on the November ballot in California?

The presidential race between Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former President Trump is at the top of the ticket, but Californians will vote on a number of other races.

Sept. 19, 2024

5

Last-minute vote-by-mail

Ballots that are sent by mail must be postmarked on or before election day and received by Nov. 12, 2024, according to the state.

6

Dropping off a ballot on election day

Ballots may be personally delivered to any ballot drop-off box or polling place in the state. If you can’t return the ballot, you can choose someone to return it for you. “Anyone may return your ballot for you, as long as they do not get paid on a per ballot basis. In order for your ballot to be counted, you must fill out the authorization section found on the outside of your ballot envelope,” the state says. More details on how to do this are available here.

Dropped-off ballots must be received before polls close at 8 p.m.

stars and stripes ballot box with a California-shaped ballot tucked in the slot

California

Your guide to the 2024 California election

Voting in California’s general election continues through election day, Nov. 5. Read up on the races in L.A. city and L.A. County, the California statewide ballot propositions and other measures.

Oct. 3, 2024

7

Misplaced ballots

Haven’t received a vote-by-mail ballot, or it was lost or destroyed? Contact the elections office in your county to be sent a second one. Also, if you show up at your polling place, you can vote with a provisional ballot, according to the state. “Only the registered voter themself may request a replacement ballot,” the state said. More on provisional ballot rules is available here.

8

Voting etiquette

Polling places have rules — including not intimidating other voters or compromising their privacy as they cast their ballots. But having a little fun is protected by law: You can take a “ballot selfie.”

NORWALK, CA - OCTOBER 30: Jeffrey Travers, in patriotic attire became a hit among poll workers. Poll worker Joyce Scott, left, gets her photo with Travers during early voting at Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 in Norwalk, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

California

Can you take a selfie with your ballot? What’s legal in California

Snapping a selfie with your ballot and posting it on social media is the new “I Voted” sticker. But is it legal to do in California?

Nov. 1, 2024
9

Tracking your ballot

After you’ve sent in your ballot, you can check here to track it online. You’ll be able to see when it was received and when it was counted.

10

When will we know results?

Experts say it could take days to know who won, especially in tight races. That has been the case in past congressional races in California. In some battleground states, various rules could result in slower counting. Mail-in ballots are another factor.

FILE - An Early Voting sign and a "No Campaigning within 150 feet of Polling Place" sign seen the polling station, Oct. 31, 2024, in Stockbridge, Ga. (AP Photo/Jason Allen, File)

Politics

Vote-counting rules in battleground states complicate when a winner is likely to be named

While vote-counting delays are likely, Georgia and North Carolina count votes relatively quickly, and Michigan changed its rules and is likely to be faster than four years ago.

Nov. 4, 2024

11

What’s on the ballot?

Los Angeles, CA - March 05: Voters cast their ballots in the Super Tuesday primary at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

California

Voting last minute in the election? Here’s what to know

The California general election Nov. 5 features races for president, U.S. Senate, L.A. County district attorney and several others. Here’s what to know as you head to the polls.

Nov. 4, 2024

10 Ballot Propostion logos in red/white/blue in a grid

Politics

2024 California propositions voter guide: minimum wage, crime, marriage, healthcare, rent and more

In addition to a precarious presidential election and high-stakes U.S House races, California voters in November will also weigh in on a slew of statewide ballot measures that could significantly shape policy.

Sept. 27, 2024

Los Angeles City Hall.

California

Last-minute guide to obscure but important L.A. city, county measures

Los Angeles voters are being asked to make decisions on several charter amendments and ballot measures that would significantly change the way government works. Here is what you need to know.

Nov. 4, 2024

LEFT: George Gascon is photographed at the Los Angeles Times in El Segundo on September 8, 2023. RIGHT: Santa Monica, CA - May 19: Nathan Hochman on May 19, 2022 in Santa Monica, CA.(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

California

Your guide to the L.A. County district attorney’s race: Gascón vs. Hochman

Voters have a choice between Dist. Atty. George Gascón and challenger Nathan Hochman, two experienced attorneys with vastly different visions for criminal justice in L.A. County.

Oct. 3, 2024

US Senate race candidates Steve Garvey, left, and Adam Schiff during a televised debate for candidates in the senate race to succeed the late California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

California

Your guide to California’s U.S. Senate race: Garvey vs. Schiff

Rep. Adam B. Schiff, a Burbank Democrat, faces former Dodger All-Star Steve Garvey, a Palm Desert Republican, for the California U.S. Senate seat long held by the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Oct. 3, 2024
12

Election day help and perks

Several organizations are offering child-care services for parents so they can vote.

Long Beach, CA - March 20:Teachers Nereyda Leon with students at Educare Los Angeles at Long Beach, a very high-quality child care center in Long Beach on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 in Long Beach, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

California

Free child care? Yes, but only on election day

Child care centers across Los Angeles are offering free child care on election day to give parents a chance to vote. Here’s how you can snag a spot.

Nov. 4, 2024

Need help dealing with election anxiety? Here are a few ideas:

A man walks past a boarded-up store painted with "I Voted" signs ahead of Election Day Monday

California

Tacos, tonics and ‘shadow work’: L.A.’s answer to election anxiety

In Los Angeles, there are many characteristically creative options to help stave off the existential despair of politics, such as stress relief workshops, guzzling cold-pressed juices and special taco deals.

Nov. 2, 2024

And here are five tips from experts for dealing with the stress of elections.

photo illustration of a voting booth with the earth about to fall on it

Lifestyle

Election stressing you out? Here are 5 psychologist-approved tips to make you feel better

As election season nerves kick into overdrive, a psychologist shares research-backed ways to ease your mind.

Oct. 31, 2024

Or if you’re looking for election day food freebies, we’ve got you covered:

A selection of appetizers from 33 Taps.

Food

16 spots where L.A. voters can stress eat, drink and get freebies on election day

Grab a free slice of pizza, a complimentary tiramisu dessert or a free shot for showing your “I Voted” sticker on election day, plus where to stress-watch live election results around L.A.

Oct. 30, 2024
