Your last-minute survival guide to voting on election day: California polling places, races, issues, food, sanity

Ballots may be personally delivered to any ballot drop-off box or polling place in the state. If you can’t return the ballot, you can choose someone to return it for you. “Anyone may return your ballot for you, as long as they do not get paid on a per ballot basis. In order for your ballot to be counted, you must fill out the authorization section found on the outside of your ballot envelope,” the state says. More details on how to do this are available here.

Dropped-off ballots must be received before polls close at 8 p.m.