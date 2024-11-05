Your last-minute survival guide to voting on election day: California polling places, races, issues, food, sanity

Sign up for Essential California
So you are doing it the old-fashioned way — waiting till election day to cast your ballot.
You are not alone. Here is a guide for how to go to the polls, make sure your ballot gets in the right hands and survive this historic day.
All polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day.
Polling place addresses are printed on sample ballots mailed to voters, but you can also find locations here by filling in your home address. For regional information:
California has a program for same-day voter registration, which is known as conditional voter registration. According to the state: “Eligible citizens who need to register or re-register to vote within 14 days of an election can complete this process to register and vote at their county elections office, polling place, or vote center. Their ballots will be processed and counted once the county elections office has completed the voter registration verification process.” More information can be found here.
The presidential race between Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former President Trump is at the top of the ticket, but Californians will vote on a number of other races.
Ballots that are sent by mail must be postmarked on or before election day and received by Nov. 12, 2024, according to the state.
Ballots may be personally delivered to any ballot drop-off box or polling place in the state. If you can’t return the ballot, you can choose someone to return it for you. “Anyone may return your ballot for you, as long as they do not get paid on a per ballot basis. In order for your ballot to be counted, you must fill out the authorization section found on the outside of your ballot envelope,” the state says. More details on how to do this are available here.
Dropped-off ballots must be received before polls close at 8 p.m.
Voting in California’s general election continues through election day, Nov. 5. Read up on the races in L.A. city and L.A. County, the California statewide ballot propositions and other measures.
Haven’t received a vote-by-mail ballot, or it was lost or destroyed? Contact the elections office in your county to be sent a second one. Also, if you show up at your polling place, you can vote with a provisional ballot, according to the state. “Only the registered voter themself may request a replacement ballot,” the state said. More on provisional ballot rules is available here.
Polling places have rules — including not intimidating other voters or compromising their privacy as they cast their ballots. But having a little fun is protected by law: You can take a “ballot selfie.”
Snapping a selfie with your ballot and posting it on social media is the new “I Voted” sticker. But is it legal to do in California?
After you’ve sent in your ballot, you can check here to track it online. You’ll be able to see when it was received and when it was counted.
Experts say it could take days to know who won, especially in tight races. That has been the case in past congressional races in California. In some battleground states, various rules could result in slower counting. Mail-in ballots are another factor.
While vote-counting delays are likely, Georgia and North Carolina count votes relatively quickly, and Michigan changed its rules and is likely to be faster than four years ago.
Several organizations are offering child-care services for parents so they can vote.
Need help dealing with election anxiety? Here are a few ideas:
In Los Angeles, there are many characteristically creative options to help stave off the existential despair of politics, such as stress relief workshops, guzzling cold-pressed juices and special taco deals.
And here are five tips from experts for dealing with the stress of elections.
As election season nerves kick into overdrive, a psychologist shares research-backed ways to ease your mind.
Or if you’re looking for election day food freebies, we’ve got you covered:
Grab a free slice of pizza, a complimentary tiramisu dessert or a free shot for showing your “I Voted” sticker on election day, plus where to stress-watch live election results around L.A.
