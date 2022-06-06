Woman, child fatally shot in suspected Baldwin Park domestic dispute

A woman and boy were fatally shot Sunday at a home in Baldwin Park in a suspected domestic dispute, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Residents reported hearing gunshots in the 4200 block of Merced Avenue, according to Baldwin Park Police, who arrived at the location around 9:30 p.m. Police found the woman and child in the backyard of the home, both with gunshot wounds to the upper torso. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the boy was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to authorities.

Law enforcement did not release the victim’s ages or relation to the location, but believe the shooter fled the scene after a domestic-related incident. There was no description of a suspect provided by authorities, and the sheriff’s department is assisting the Baldwin Park Police in the homicide investigation.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be made with Crime Stoppers by dialing (800) 222-8477.