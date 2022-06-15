Police investigate explosive device found near home of San Jose City Council member

Police were investigating Tuesday after an explosive device was found at the home of San Jose City Councilwoman Dev Davis.

Davis was home with her family in the Willow Glen neighborhood Tuesday morning when a neighbor found a suspicious device near the house, the Bay Area News Group reported.

Davis’ family and neighbors were evacuated.

A bomb squad confirmed that the device was explosive, police said, although they didn’t immediately provide details. The device had been removed by Tuesday afternoon.

No arrests have been made.

Davis was elected to the City Council in 2016 and won reelection in 2020. She ran unsuccessfully for mayor in the June 7 primary election.

In a statement, Davis said she was “seriously disturbed” that someone might have targeted her because she is an elected official.

“This further erodes our democracy and our ability to attract good people to run for public office,” she said.