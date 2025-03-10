Camera and spare batteries disguised as plants found outside home could be burglary tools, officials say

An image posted to the Chino Hills Police Department’s social media page shows a hidden camera equipped with two large portable batteries, found in a Chino Hills driveway.

An observant Chino Hills resident who saw something odd in their driveway recently ended up calling sheriff’s deputies who discovered a hidden camera disguised as fake plants.

The device found on March 2 is similar to other equipment used by burglars who want to learn the schedules of their would-be victims without having to stake out a neighborhood.

The camera was equipped with a large portable battery, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced in a news release. A resident on Canon Lane discovered the portable battery, and deputies found a second battery wrapped in bright green leaves with a wire feeding into the camera.

Deputies took the items as evidence and are working to identify who installed the devices. Investigators say the cameras are part of a growing trend used by burglars, but did not provide any more information about the case. It’s unclear if the device was able to transmit data over a Wi-Fi signal or if the camera had an SD card that would require the owner to retrieve the equipment to view the video.

Residents told news station KTLA that burglars broke into several homes last year.

Similar devices have appeared in multiple cities and neighborhoods across California and other parts of the country. Some of the devices are nestled in bushes, buried in front yards or placed in planters aimed at a home.

Law enforcement have attributed at least one case in Glendale to a “burglary tourism” ring, while other devices have gone unclaimed.

Anyone with information about the case can call the Chino Hills Police Department at (909) 364-2000.

Residents can take a proactive approach to combat would-be burglars using technology to break into homes:

