Camera and spare batteries disguised as plants found outside home could be burglary tools, officials say
An observant Chino Hills resident who saw something odd in their driveway recently ended up calling sheriff’s deputies who discovered a hidden camera disguised as fake plants.
The device found on March 2 is similar to other equipment used by burglars who want to learn the schedules of their would-be victims without having to stake out a neighborhood.
The camera was equipped with a large portable battery, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced in a news release. A resident on Canon Lane discovered the portable battery, and deputies found a second battery wrapped in bright green leaves with a wire feeding into the camera.
Deputies took the items as evidence and are working to identify who installed the devices. Investigators say the cameras are part of a growing trend used by burglars, but did not provide any more information about the case. It’s unclear if the device was able to transmit data over a Wi-Fi signal or if the camera had an SD card that would require the owner to retrieve the equipment to view the video.
Residents told news station KTLA that burglars broke into several homes last year.
Similar devices have appeared in multiple cities and neighborhoods across California and other parts of the country. Some of the devices are nestled in bushes, buried in front yards or placed in planters aimed at a home.
Law enforcement have attributed at least one case in Glendale to a “burglary tourism” ring, while other devices have gone unclaimed.
Anyone with information about the case can call the Chino Hills Police Department at (909) 364-2000.
Residents can take a proactive approach to combat would-be burglars using technology to break into homes:
- Make it a practice to regularly inspect around the exterior of your home, and be aware of any suspicious activity in the neighborhood.
- If you discover a hidden camera, immediately call your local police agency to document and collect the device.
- Shift from wireless to wired. Anyone who wants to deter Wi-Fi jamming can ask their internet provider or an electrician to hardwire their burglary alarm system, connecting it to their router via cables.
- It may be wise to put electronic trackers inside some valuables. The Los Angeles Police Department recommends Apple Air Tags or similar trackers, which can be placed inside an object — like a purse or a jacket — and tracked via a smartphone.
- Protect your circuit breakers. Residents can invest in a padlock for their electrical circuit boxes to deter easy access for burglars who want to interfere with the alarm system.
- Make it harder to break in. Police recommend that anyone with a sliding door place a metal bar on the bottom tracks to block it from opening, and install motion-sensor lighting for when nobody’s home.
